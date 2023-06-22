More from Star Tribune
Twins beat Red Sox 5-4
Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings at Target Field.
Photography
Kite-making festival
Tuesday night's event was at Lake Susan Park in Chanhassen.
These furry and scaly Minnesota Zoo residents help preview Treetop Trail
The Minnesota Zoo has designated a select group of animals native to the state to be part its Treetop Trail Ambassador Animal Team. The Treetop Trail, scheduled to open for the public on July 28, will be the longest elevated pedestrian loop in the world.
Red Sox beat Twins 10-4
Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 at Target Field.