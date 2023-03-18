More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Providence Academy defeats Minnehaha Academy in class 2A semis
Providence Academy played Minnehaha Academy in the class 2A girls basketball state tournament semifinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Gallery: BOLD advances past Hayfield in Class A semifinal
BOLD and Hayfield faced off during the Class 1A girls' basketball state tournament semifinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
Revelers turn out at St. Patrick's Day parade in St. Paul amid chilly weather
The annual St. Patrick's Day parade marched through downtown St. Paul on Friday afternoon. Crowds still showed out for the event, regardless of the below-freezing temperatures.
Gallery: Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in Class A semifinals
Mountain Iron-Buhl and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa faced off during the Class 1A girls' basketball state tournament semifinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
Gallery: St. Michael-Albertville advances past Eden Prairie
St. Michael-Albertville reached the Class 4A girls basketball championship game by defeating Eden Prairie 55-40 on Thursday.