Joshua Dobbs threw for 268 yards and a score to help the Minnesota Vikings improve to 6-4 with a 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Through a little more than a game and a half in the Vikings lineup, Dobbs has produced five touchdowns and a two-point conversion without throwing an interception.
Click here to read more about the Viking's newest quarterback.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Canucks rebound from loss to beat Canadiens 5-2, improve to 11-3-1
Conor Garland, Dakota Joshua and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks rebounded from a loss the night before to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Sunday.
Sports
Goff, Lions outlast Herbert, Chargers 41-38 on Patterson's last-second field goal
Dan Campbell wanted to make sure his team had the ball until the last second, even if it meant passing up a chance to take the lead.
Vikings
Gallery: Minnesota Vikings beat New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 10
Joshua Dobbs threw for 268 yards and a score to help the Minnesota Vikings improve to 6-4 with a 27-19 win over the Saints…
Sports
Robertson and Johnston each score twice as Stars beat Wild 8-3
Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston each had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 8-3 on Sunday.
Sports
Tyrese Maxey scores career-high 50 points, leads 76ers to 8th straight win
Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 50 points, Joel Embiid had 37 points and the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 8-1 with their eighth straight victory, beating the Indiana Pacers 137-126 on Sunday night.