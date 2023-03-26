More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Don't forget the sunscreen: Gophers headed to Frozen Four in Tampa
The top-ranked Gophers beat St. Cloud State 4-1 in Fargo and are headed to the Frozen Four for the second consecutive year and 23rd time overall.
Loons
Late goal in stoppage time by Vancouver leads to draw with Loons
Minnesota United striker Mender Garcia scored his second goal this season and Saturday's first until Simon Becher's late goal sent the Loons and their fans home unhappy and protesting.
Wild
Wild turn it on late to beat 'Hawks, take Central Division lead
Ryan Hartman's breakaway goal with 71 seconds left in regulation saved the Wild, who are 14-1-4 in their past 19 games.
High Schools
Scoggins: Point guards put on a show on Championship Saturday
The four point guards in the Class 3A and 4A title games all showed how dynamic they were. They can control a game in different ways.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Park Center vs. Wayzata in Class 4A state championship game
Park Center and Wayzata faced off in the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament championship game on Saturday at Target Center.