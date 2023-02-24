More from Star Tribune
Local
Derek Chauvin's ex-wife pleads guilty to tax evasion
Charges are pending against Derek Chauvin, who is imprisoned in Arizona
High Schools
Victory over South St. Paul puts Warroad back in girls hockey final
The defending champion Warriors advanced to their fourth title game in six years.
Curious Minnesota
Does Minnesota have more forests than its neighbors?
The state's immense forests once made it a lumber milling giant.
Local
Ex-Minnesota education commissioner among candidates for Osseo superintendent
The Osseo school board will interview five people on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 and will likely announce a preferred candidate in early March.
West Metro
Man given 4-year term for being high on drugs before fatal Carver County crash
Prosecutors said the man had fentanyl, oxycodone and other potent drugs in his system at the time of the crash.