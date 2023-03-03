More from Star Tribune
Gallery: MSHSL Wrestling Tournament
The MSHSL wrestling state tournament held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Xcel Energy Arena in St. Paul.
East Metro
Roseville, nonprofit will partner to add mental health outreach worker
The pilot project will send out a professional for follow-ups after behavioral health crises.
Gophers
Scalia scores 20 points for Indiana in homecoming trip to Target Center
Sara Scalia, of Stillwater, hit four three-pointers in Indiana's 94-85 comeback victory against Michigan State in Thursday's Big Ten quarterfinals.
Colleges
Olson, UMD make a case to be among the NSIC's best women's team ever
Basketball Across Minnesota: The Bulldogs became the first team to win three consecutive NSIC women's tournaments, and this will be UMD's fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA Division II tournament.
St. Paul
St. Paul residents ask: When will the recycling truck cometh?
For the past few weeks, social media has been overflowing with homeowner complaints about missed pickups. Eureka acknowledged it's been a tough winter.