St. Paul
Revelers turn out at St. Patrick's Day parade in St. Paul amid chilly weather
The annual St. Patrick's Day parade marched through downtown St. Paul on Friday afternoon. Crowds still showed out for the event, regardless of the below-freezing temperatures.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in Class A semifinals
Mountain Iron-Buhl and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa faced off during the Class 1A girls' basketball state tournament semifinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
High Schools
Mountain Iron-Buhl overcomes 11-point deficit to reach 1A title game
The top-ranked Rangers trailed by 11 points with 10 minutes to play before going on a 24-9 run to quash Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's upset try.
Local
Minneapolis schools: District data posted on dark web after cyberattack
The district has been dealing with repercussions of what they call an "encryption event" in late February.
Loons
Minnesota United rookie Tani Oluwaseyi hopes to prove he was worth the wait
Drafted last year after being injured as a senior at St. John's, Oluwaseyi is finally in position to play a full season, taking whatever opportunities he can get.