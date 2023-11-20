DENVER — Five times on Sunday night, the Vikings' defense stiffened near its own goal line, holding the Broncos to field goals. Even with Minnesota's first three-turnover game since September, even with their longtime nemesis Russell Wilson on the other sideline, it appeared the red-zone stops might provide enough of a bulwark to preserve a win.

Over the past 11 seasons, though, the Vikings have learned too many times Wilson isn't done without the strike to finish him. For the eighth time in his nine career games against the Vikings, Wilson sent them home with a painful defeat.

The Broncos saved their only touchdown drive for the game's final three minutes, as Wilson lobbed a pass to Courtland Sutton in the back corner of the end zone, and snatched a 21-20 victory away from Minnesota to end the Vikings' five-game win streak.

