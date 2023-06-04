More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
Local Medcalf: Savage's removal of basketball hoops from park to fight crime is cruel and deprives youth
Local Medcalf: Savage's removal of basketball hoops from park to fight crime is cruel and deprives youth
Gallery: Minnesota United takes on Toronto
The Loons faced off against Toronto FC at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Twins
Twins' Joey Gallo lands on injured list because of hamstring injury
Kyle Garlick was summoned to the Twins roster for the third time this season.
Twins
Twins lose to Guardians as Gray's effectiveness wears off late
With the Twins holding a one-run lead in the seventh inning, Gabriel Arias' leadoff single was no cause for alarm — until Sonny Gray's first-pitch curveball to Will Brennan didn't break enough.
Loons
Loons draw with Toronto after late goal; Reynoso makes season debut
Kervin Arriaga's goal just before second-half stoppage time earned the Loons a draw but it was Emanuel Reynoso's 65th minute sub-in that energized the Allianz Field crowd.
High Schools
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville goes extras, repeats as CI adapted softball champs
The Blazing Cats got a complete game from Cayleigh Sorenson in the CI season finale. Dakota United won the PI title.