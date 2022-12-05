More from Star Tribune
Julmarknad Handcraft Market & Festival
The Julmarknad Handcraft Market & Festival was held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis.
Vikings
Photos: Vikings edge Jets at home
The Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Jets 27-22 on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Gophers Volleyball takes on UNI in NCAA tournament
The 2-seed Gophers play the University of Northern Iowa at the Athletic Pavilion for the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
Photography
Gallery: Undefeated Elk River, Mankato West face off in 5A Prep Bowl Championship
Elk River (12-0) and Mankato West (12-0) play for it all Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.