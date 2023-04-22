More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from Minnesota and the CDC.
Vikings
Quarterbacks are once again the talk of the NFL draft
On the NFL: Last year, only one QB was taken in the first round. This year, four could go in the top 10 picks.
Wolves
Down 3-0, Wolves face historical task vs. top-seed Nuggets
No NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a series, but the Wolves' immediate focus is simply trying to continue playing after Sunday.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 30; cold with plenty of clouds, freeze likely
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Nationals tag López for five earned runs, win second in a row at Target Field
The last-place Nationals got to Pablo López early on Saturday at Target Field, scoring two runs in the first inning including one on a wild pitch.