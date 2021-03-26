More from Star Tribune
Class 2A wrestling tournament
Action from the Class 2A wrestling team semifinals and finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday.
Photography
Gallery: Minneapolis skyway business closures
Since the pandemic and the unrest that began after George Floyd's death, most of the 200 or so businesses on or just off the downtown Minneapolis skyway have closed. For places that are still open, business is down 70 to 80%.
Photography
Minneapolis home is an homage to Bali
Vintage Craftsman-style house was transformed with Indonesian-inspired makeover.
Wild
Wild blanks Blues
Cam Talbot made 37 saves Thursday night as the Wild stopped the Blues 2-0.
Centennial defeated Maple Grove in the boy's hockey Class 2A, Section 5 final
Centennial defeated Maple Grove Thursday night, March 25, 2021 in their boy's hockey Class 2A, Section 5 final at the Maple Grove Community Center rink.