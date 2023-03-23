More from Star Tribune
Local
Man arrested after human remains found in tote along Lake Mille Lacs shoreline
The discovery was made Tuesday afternoon north of Onamia, the Sheriff's Office said.
High Schools
Spring Grove edges Mankato Loyola in defensive battle to advance in Class 1A basketball
The Lions played a pressure zone defense that limited the Crusaders' ability to get good looks for the majority of the game.
Local
Local Muslim deli is ready for the Ramadan rush
They've already sold 10,000 packages of dates.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Mankato Loyola vs. Spring Grove in Class 1A state tournament
Spring Grove squeezed past Mankato Loyola in the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament 39-38.
Outdoors
Tribal leaders want to reclaim all of Upper Red Lake, a Minnesota walleye mecca
Tribe's natural resources director says leaders want to right a historical wrong