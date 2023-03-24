More from Star Tribune
Gophers
After worrisome two periods, Gophers jump all over Canisius
Connor Kurth put Minnesota ahead for good late in the second period before the Gophers, the No. 1 overall NCAA seed, went on to crush the Golden Griffins 9-2 in an NCAA men's hockey Fargo Regional semifinal.
Wild
Wild keep securing points, but fall to Flyers 5-4 in a shootout
Philadelphia's James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost scored in the shootout, while Mats Zuccarello, Frederick Gaudreau and Matt Boldy blanked on their attempts for the Wild.
High Schools
Shot in final seconds lifts Wayzata over Lakeville North in 4A semifinal
Guard Hayden Tibbits scored the winning points after his team gave up big second-half leads.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Lakeville North vs. Wayzata in Class 4A state basketball tournament
Lakeville North and Wayzata met in a semifinal game of the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament at Target Center on Thursday in Minneapolis.
Vikings
Former Vikings cornerback Shelley signs with Raiders
Duke Shelley, 26, emerged from obscurity as a post-training camp signing who eventually played big roles in eight games for the Vikings, including the playoff loss.