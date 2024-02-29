More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Sports
Gallery: Timberwolves lose to Kings 124-120 in OT
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 124-120 to the Sacramento Kings at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 1, 2024.
Photography
Gallery: Gophers men's hockey defeats Michigan 6-2
Gophers men's hockey hosts the Michigan Wolverines at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on March 1, 2024.
Sports
Gallery: Chanhassen defeats Minnetonka for spot in boys hockey state tournament
Chanhassen beat top-ranked Minnetonka 2-1 in the section final at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
Photography
Photos: Gophers women's basketball trounced by Iowa's Caitlin Clark 108-60
The University of Minnesota Gophers women's basketball team battled Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.