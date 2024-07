600371079

Gallery: Home of the Month Como Gardenside

For a family that loves to cook and entertain and who are avid gardeners, a modest one-story addition of a 1930s house across from Como Park in St. Paul at 420 square feet solves the family's space needs while seamlessly blending with the original home. Key was the addition of a mudroom, sunroom and scullery, which allow for three access points to backyard gardens.