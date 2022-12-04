More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey sweeps Michigan State behind Close
Goaltender Justen Close made a career-high 40 saves Saturday, and Minnesota had balance on offense as seven players had multipoint games.
Nation
Surging Twitter antisemitism unites fringe, encourages violence, officials say
Officials are predicting that Twitter will contribute to more violence in the months ahead, citing the proliferation of extreme content.
Nation
White House rebukes Trump's suggestion to suspend Constitution over 2020 election
Trump's message on the Truth Social platform reiterated the baseless claims he has made since 2020 that the election was stolen. But he went further by suggesting that the country abandon one of its founding documents.
Gophers
In McCutcheon's last home match, U volleyball reaches Sweet 16 with sweep over UNI
With the win, the Gophers are off to Austin, Texas, to face Ohio State in the regional.
The 2-seed Gophers play the University of Northern Iowa at the Athletic Pavilion for the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.