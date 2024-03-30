Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
Saved articles
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Subscriber Features
Saved Articles
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Sports Betting
Classifieds
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Minnesota Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Sports Hall of Fame
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Cartoons
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Things To Do
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Things To Do
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
Two Burnsville police officers injured in hourslong standoff
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
Apple River stabbing trial to begin Monday
St. Paul boy, 11, shot in head, hospitalized in critical condition
Passenger dies in Brooklyn Park crash, driver arrested
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
College textbooks can be pricey. Minnesota State is offering more for free.
Scoggins: College teams evaporate before fans' eyes in transfer portal nightmare
'Do it for Them' is theme of campaign to end carnage caused by distracted driving
Lizzo says she's 'quitting' amid sexual harassment allegations, criticism
next
600355106
Gallery: Gophers 69, North Dakota 65
The Minnesota Gophers women's basketball defeated North Dakota State Bison 69-65 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis in the NCAA WNIT Super 16 game on March 29, 2024.
March 29, 2024 — 9:20pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
3:27pm
Twins
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
46 minutes ago
Local
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
10:30am
Gophers
Scoggins: College teams evaporate before fans' eyes in transfer portal nightmare
March 30
More from Star Tribune
Local
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
3:27pm
Twins
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
46 minutes ago
Local
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
10:30am
Gophers
Scoggins: College teams evaporate before fans' eyes in transfer portal nightmare
March 30
More from Star Tribune
Local
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
3:27pm
Twins
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
46 minutes ago
Local
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
10:30am
Gophers
Scoggins: College teams evaporate before fans' eyes in transfer portal nightmare
March 30
Local
Two Burnsville police officers injured in hourslong standoff
1:38pm
Opinion Exchange
Close two of Minnesota's aging prisons — Stillwater and St. Cloud
March 30
More from Star Tribune
Local
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
3:27pm
Twins
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
46 minutes ago
Local
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
10:30am
Gophers
Scoggins: College teams evaporate before fans' eyes in transfer portal nightmare
March 30
Local
Two Burnsville police officers injured in hourslong standoff
1:38pm
Opinion Exchange
Close two of Minnesota's aging prisons — Stillwater and St. Cloud
March 30
More from Star Tribune
Local
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
3:27pm
Twins
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
46 minutes ago
Local
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
10:30am
Gophers
Scoggins: College teams evaporate before fans' eyes in transfer portal nightmare
March 30
More from Star Tribune
Local
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
3:27pm
Twins
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
46 minutes ago
Local
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
10:30am
Gophers
Scoggins: College teams evaporate before fans' eyes in transfer portal nightmare
March 30
More from Star Tribune
Local
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
3:27pm
Twins
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
46 minutes ago
Local
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
10:30am
More from Star Tribune
Local
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
3:27pm
Twins
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
46 minutes ago
Local
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
10:30am
More From Star Tribune
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
Scoggins: College teams evaporate before fans' eyes in transfer portal nightmare
Two Burnsville police officers injured in hourslong standoff
Close two of Minnesota's aging prisons — Stillwater and St. Cloud
More From Star Tribune
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
Ober shelled as Twins routed by Royals
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
Scoggins: College teams evaporate before fans' eyes in transfer portal nightmare
Two Burnsville police officers injured in hourslong standoff
Close two of Minnesota's aging prisons — Stillwater and St. Cloud
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Grow lights, fresh paint and 1,000 kegs: what it takes to get Target Field ready for baseball
10:30am
Two Burnsville police officers injured in hourslong standoff
1:38pm
Northern Minnesota city lands in contempt of court over bids for city garage
3:27pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Text to Speech
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2024 StarTribune. All rights reserved.