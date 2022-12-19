More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
www.startribune.com
Vikings make history in thrilling win
The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point deficit and clinched the NFC North after beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
Eden Prairie and Trevor Mbakwe fall 85-60 to Farmington in wake of Head Coach's Suspension
Trevor Mbakwe lead the Eden Prairie boys basketball team against Farmington in the wake of head coach David Flom's suspension after he read a racial slur to his team. Farmington won 85-60.
Photography
Roosevelt High School's Operation Holiday Basket
Volunteers packed food baskets at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis on Friday, December 16, 2022. For more than 50 years, Roosevelt High School students and alumni have teamed up to collect donations and pack hundreds of baskets full of all the fixings for holiday meals to support Minneapolis families.