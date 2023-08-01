Photography

Vanessa Jensen, 19, was shot and killed by a stray bullet while watching street racing in Minneapolis in June of 2021. The second annual memorial ride in her honor was hosted by Vanessa's parents Rachel and Travis Jensen, and organized by Charlie Evans with the Minnesota Bagger Life motorcycle club. The ride left from Friar's in Forest Lake, winding through 90 miles of rural roads in Wisconsin before ending at Ole's Crossroad Bar and Grill in Lindstrom on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The ride raised another $730 for the reward fund for Jensen's unsolved case, putting the reward at $17,730.