Farmer west of La Crescent gives away livestock
Farmer west of La Crescent, Minn. gives livestock to new and beginning farmers.
Photos: Downtown Minneapolis faces a crucial point of reinvention and development
Minneapolis's central business district faces an opportunity to find it own identity. Using areas like Nicollet Mall, Mayor Jacob Frey has suggested making spaces more pedestrian friendly. Commercial developers are looking for buildings to convert into residential living.
Harding High School Graduation
St. Paul's Harding High School Graduation ceremony at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Gallery: Simley's McCauley wins Class 3A girls golf individual title
Simley's Reese McCauley won the Class 3A girls golf individual title at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids on Wednesday.