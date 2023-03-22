More from Star Tribune
North Metro Walmart closing in Brooklyn Center, another retail departure in the north Minneapolis area
Twins
Buxton makes immediate impact in spring training debut for Twins
Byron Buxton, batting leadoff as the designated hitter vs. the Rays, doubled off the wall and was brought home on Carlos Correa's homer.
High Schools
Two tall: Big men propel Holy Family past Eden Valley-Watkins
Boden Kapke and Collin Mulholland, each 6-11, piled up points, rebounds and blocked shots.
Twins
Neal: Insurance claims will be submitted early as Twins deal with injuries
Kyle Farmer and Michael A. Taylor are two players brought in to provide depth who likely will see early playing time this season.
Politics
Gov. Tim Walz, legislative leaders reach $17.9 billion spending agreement
The DFL trifecta announced budget targets far earlier than previous years under divided government.
St. Cloud
Q&A: What's it like to create a first-of-its-kind Somali language curriculum?
St. Cloud resident Abdi Mahad is working with language experts to create curriculums for schools across the nation.