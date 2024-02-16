More from Star Tribune
Books
Jewel thief and a death forced writer Sloane Crosley to wrestle with 'Grief'
NONFICTION: The "I Was Told There'd Be Cake" essayist juxtaposes two kinds of loss in new book.
Books
Dennis Lehane fans should check out Thomas Mullen's gripping 'Rumor Game'
FICTION: Set in Boston during World War II, it finds a reporter and an FBI agent getting to the bottom of antiwar activities.
Books
Three new memoirs consider noodles, burnout, birds and life
NONFICTION: A trio of women inspire by taking important steps forward.
Books
That 'Green Dot' on your phone? This novel says it could be love
FICTION: An exceptionally funny debut explores the dull realities of work, joys of love and friendship, and extremes of hope and denial.
Taste
New cocktail bar Wild Chld is coming to northeast Minneapolis this spring
Plus: Tavern Grill heading to Vikings territory, Cafe Ceres expanding, accolades for Owamni and more restaurant news