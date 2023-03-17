More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Two men charged with ransacking, stealing from a popular Lake Minnetonka chocolate shop
The entire first floor was covered in dust from three extinguishers, "and the owner stated that all of the chocolates would have to be thrown away," the charges read.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 11; another cold night with considerable cloudiness and flurries
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gallery: BOLD advances past Hayfield in Class A semifinal
BOLD and Hayfield faced off during the Class 1A girls' basketball state tournament semifinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
St. Cloud
Waite Park death from February ruled a homicide
The 52-year-old woman was found in her apartment during a welfare check.
Vikings
Vikings agree to terms with ex-Packers defender Dean Lowry
On Friday, the team also finalized a one-year contract with outside linebacker Marcus Davenport, whose introductory news conference was delayed this week amid ongoing negotiations.