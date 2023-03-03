More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Big Ten women's basketball tournament Friday action
Games continued during the Big Ten women's basketball tournament, hosted at Target Center on Friday.
Wild
Wild add Klingberg and Sundqvist, send Greenway to Sabres
General Manager Bill Guerin swung three deals at Friday's NHL trade deadline. Jordan Greenway has scored only two goals in a season interrupted by injury.
Home & Garden
Turn your nonworking fireplace into something beautiful
If home is where the hearth is, then what happens when the fires can't be lit? The fireplace and hearth are often symbols of home,…
Business
Sun Country Airlines, flight attendants reach preliminary agreement for new union contract
The flight attendants have operated on a 2014 contract and 2016 wage deal as negotiations paused during the pandemic.
www.startribune.com
Minnesota restores voting rights to formerly incarcerated people
The voting rights of more than 55,000 formerly incarcerated Minnesotans were restored on Friday, as Gov. Tim Walz signed into law one of the largest voter expansion measures in the state in the last half century.