High Schools
State boys basketball opens today with 12 games. How to watch and follow
The tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with the games.
High Schools
Girls basketball state tournament: Watch and follow Championship Saturday
The tournament wraps up Saturday with title games in all three classes. Tap the headline for links to watch the games, to follow on social media and to get other info to keep up with all four classes.
Gophers
Michigan denies Gophers again for Big Ten hockey tournament title
Third period goals by Seamus Casey and Dylan Duke rallied fourth-ranked Michigan to a 4-3 victory over the No. 1 Gophers. Both teams will go into NCAA tournament as No. 1 regional seeds.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis startup turns to technology to curb car thieves
Small GPS tags pinpoint the location of vehicles reported as stolen and beam information to police.
East Metro
Woodbury police arrest four linked to multiple carjackings in metro
Four individuals — including one juvenile — were booked Saturday evening into Washington County Jail in connection with multiple armed car jackings around the metro region.