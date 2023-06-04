More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
High Schools
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville goes extras, repeats as CI adapted softball champs
The Blazing Cats got a complete game from Cayleigh Sorenson in the CI season finale. Dakota United won the PI title.
Loons
Reynoso on Loons roster for Saturday night; available off the bench
Emanuel Reynoso, a two-time MLS All-Star, has missed the team's first 15 regular-season games and its 5-6-4 start after a four-month holdout and MLS suspension.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Adapted softball state championships
Both PI and CI divisions of adapted softball state championships were played at Chanhassen High School on Saturday afternoon.
Twins
Twins' Joey Gallo lands on injured list because of hamstring injury
Kyle Garlick was summoned to the Twins roster for the third time this season.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 69, mild and clear to show off the moonlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.