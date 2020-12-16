More from Star Tribune
Randball
Wild left off top 25 players under 25 list again. When will that change?
The lack of an emerging young star says about as much about the last half-decade of Wild hockey as anything else.
Eat & Drink
12 notable Twin Cities area restaurant openings in 2020
Opened or reopened in 2020, these 12 restaurants have already had an impressive impact on the habits of Twin Cities diners.
Taste
Boozy, barrel-aged beers perfect for cold weather
High in alcohol and taste, they offer plenty of reasons to stay inside this winter.
Loons
In late-night post, Loons star Molino says farewell to Minnesota
Veteran midfielder and Kevin Molino posted an Instagram farewell to Minnesota United and its fans after starring for the club in its first four MLS seasons.