Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament

''Communicating throughout the school year, in our practices, we try to have more visual language, and other opponents are seeing something new that they've never seen until they face us,'' said Boren, who played football, baseball, basketball and tennis at the Texas School for the Deaf before getting a master's at Gallaudet and beginning his coaching career here in 2005. ''Most offenses rely on audible plays, especially in the middle hitters. And when it comes to setters, there's an in sync communication that generally happens, whereas it's a little bit different for us.''