NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Jaylan Gainey registered 17 points as Brown routed Merrimack 76-56 on Tuesday night.
Kino Lilly Jr. had 15 points for Brown (8-4), which won its fourth straight game. Paxson Wojcik added 14 points. Tamenang Choh had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Jordan Minor had 16 points, six steals and four blocks for the Warriors (4-6). Malik Edmead added 16 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Mobley's 23 points lead No. 16 USC over E. Kentucky 80-68
Southern California's big men were too much for Eastern Kentucky.
Wild
Wild tops Edmonton for season-high seventh straight win
Marcus Foligno recorded his second game-winning goal of the season, Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and assist, and Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello helped out on two goals apiece.
Sports
Degenhart carries Boise St. over CS Northridge 74-48
Tyson Degenhart had 21 points as Boise State routed Cal State Northridge 74-48 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Blackhawks' Khaira responsive after being stretchered off
Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a hospital after he was leveled by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba and wheeled off on a stretcher Tuesday night.
Sports
Lakers handle Celtics 117-102, split rivalry for season
LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook added 24 points and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 117-102 on Tuesday night in the latest chapter of the NBA's most storied rivalry.