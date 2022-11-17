BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Gaines' 16 points helped UAB defeat Presbyterian 92-61 on Wednesday night.
Gaines had 10 assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Blazers (2-1). Jordan Walker scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. KJ Buffen shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.
The Blue Hose (1-3) were led by Crosby James, who posted 15 points and two steals. Jalen Forrest added 14 points and two steals for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also put up 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Timberwolves keep the heat on, mostly, in rolling past Magic
They started fast and, going against recent form, faded only briefly before finishing strong. Anthony Edwards scored 35 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 30.
Gophers
Can the Gophers generate more offense without injured star Battle?
With Jamison Battle out, Dawson Garcia leads the team in scoring. The second-most reliable option could be freshman Pharrel Payne off the bench.
Sports
Knicks rally, end skid against Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103
Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and the New York Knicks took advantage of Nikola Jokic's absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets 106-103 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119
Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry's 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday.
Sports
Hunter scores 26, No. 11 Texas dominates No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly.