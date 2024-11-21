Nation

Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general

Matt Gaetz withdrew Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general following continued scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on the former congressman's ability to be confirmed as the nation's chief federal law enforcement officer.

By ERIC TUCKER

The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 5:41PM
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) speaks to reporters following the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sept. 10, 2024. Gaetz was the focus of a federal investigation into sex-trafficking allegations. (Graham Dickie/The New York Times)

The Florida Republican's announcement came one day after meeting with senators in an effort to win their support for his confirmation to lead the Justice Department.

''While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,'' Gaetz said in a statement announcing his decision. ''There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.''

Gaetz's withdrawal is a blow to Trump's push to install steadfast loyalists in his incoming administration and the first sign that Trump could face resistance from members of his own party.

