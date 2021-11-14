CAIRO — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month, Libya's election agency said.
Seif al-Islam submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabah, the agency said in a statement.
Gadhafi's son was captured by fighters late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gadhafi after more than 40 years in power. Moammar Gadhafi was later killed amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.
Seif al-Islam was released in June 2017 after more than five years in detention.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya
The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month, Libya's election agency said.
World
Bulgarians vote in third election round as infections surge
Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
World
Pope: Don't judge the poor, often victims of injustice
Pope Francis decried societies which rush indifferently past the poor, often judging them instead of helping them, as he celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Basilica attended by 2,000 indigent people.
Business
Dubai Air Show opens to industry on the mend amid COVID-19
Dubai's biennial Air Show opened Sunday to a world still reeling from the pandemic and an aviation industry hard-hit by the coronavirus, but on the mend.
World
Queen sprains back, won't attend Remembrance Sunday event
Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in central London to remember Britain's war dead, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.