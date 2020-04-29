Few drip coffeemakers have what it takes to brew coffee at its best. Most don’t get water hot enough, or they brew too slowly. Luckily, there are noteworthy exceptions.

Best all-around: Bonavita Connoisseur BV1900TS ($150) — It reliably brews full pots of coffee that rival what you would get from your favorite coffee shop or barista, and it’s a cinch to use. Its 1,500-watt heating element maintains optimal brewing temperature of from 198 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a 1.3-liter water reservoir, works fast, and has all the bells and whistles including a stainless steel-lined thermal carafe. It’s also a snap to keep clean, with a removable, dishwasher-safe filter basket and carafe lid.

Fastest: Bunn Velocity Brew BT ($150) — This drip machine with a stainless steel-lined thermal carafe whips up large pots of tasty joe in as little as 3 minutes, 33 seconds.

Most versatile: Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System ($180) — The Swiss army knife of the drip coffee world. The programmable brewer can create everything from solid drip, to perfect cold brew, iced coffee or latte-style drinks with its milk frother, and it will adjust the temperature according to your choice. Its thermal carafe will keep tea or coffee hot up to two hours. It even lets you brew iced coffee and hot coffee in multiple sizes, from small cups, mugs and travel mugs, all the way up to half and full carafes.