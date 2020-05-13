Joby’s new GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit will be a welcome addition for bloggers, vloggers or anyone wanting to create video content with clear audio and adjustable lighting.

The lightweight (19 ounces) kit is built around the company’s flagship GorillaPod — a ball-and-socket tripod with bendable legs and rubberized grips designed to stabilize your camera on just about any surface or object.

There’s also a portable microphone that attaches to the camera, built with shock-absorbing technology for clear sound while standing, walking or running. A deadcat cover is included to help on windy days and remove unwanted background noise. Camera and smartphone connection cables and a pouch are included.

The last piece of the kit is the Beamo Mini LED light, which is the piece of the puzzle many people don’t use, but should. Compact and portable, it will make you or your subjects look great. It has 1,000 lumens with five steps of dimmable lighting and will last for 40 minutes of use at full power before a USB-C charge is needed. The light is rugged and waterproof up to 30 meters and also has a magnetic backing. With the myJOBY app (iOS and Android), lighting can be controlled remotely if the camera isn’t within reach or you want it adjusted while filming.

Use it to get on your next Zoom or FaceTime meeting and you’ll be asked why you look so good. (Joby.com, $200)