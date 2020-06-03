Even with the lockdown starting to lift, what better time to turn some of those priceless photos on your iPhone into a coffee-table book. I recently did just that, using the Motif app.

The first thing I did was find all the photos for the book (I chose my boat) and put them in their own folder on the iOS photo app. Next, I got the Motif iOS for iPhones or iPad or the Motif for macOS app for laptop or desktop. Once downloaded, choose the size of book you want. The app connects to your photo folders, with a user-friendly dashboard.

I let the app organize the images, which took no time at all. According to Motif, the app selects your very best images with optimal focus, clarity, lighting, people, image orientation, panoramas, and more. In a few steps, the app evaluated image content of my selections and then gave me a screen with all the images and checkmarks for the choices that the software thought were best.

That was a great starting point, but it was easy to change a bunch of things, like the order of pictures and swapping out different images. Next you can choose the book style; you’ll see samples of layouts and designs. The high-quality covers can be personalized with a photo and a title on the front and side spine.

A few days later, a high-quality book arrived at my doorstep, encased in a protective sleeve. (motifphotos.com, prices vary based on book size)