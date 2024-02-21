WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and added an assist to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday, ending the Wild's six-game point streak.

Kyle Connor had a goal and pair of assists, while Mason Appleton, Sean Monahan and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Jets (34-15-5), who rebounded from a 6-3 Monday loss to the Calgary Flames — the most goals they've allowed this season.

Adam Lowry and Dylan DeMelo each contributed a pair of assists.

Laurent Brossoit made 36 saves for Winnipeg in his 14th game of the season.

Marco Rossi scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov notched a goal and assist for the Wild (26-24-6), who set a franchise record for goals in a 10-7 home win Monday against the Vancouver Canucks, including a franchise-best seven goals in the third period.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 of the 29 shots he faced for Minnesota, which is 5-1-1 in its last seven games.

Winnipeg led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 following the second.

Vilardi and Appleton scored 14 seconds apart in the first period to spot the home team a 2-0 lead.

Minnesota outshot the Jets 11-8 in the period.

Connor made it 3-0 at 1:54 of the second when he took a pass from Vilardi and recorded his 20th goal of the season.

Vilardi has eight points, including four goals, in a three-game point streak. Connor's three-game point run features one goal and six assists.

Monahan has five goals in a three-game point streak, including a natural hat trick on Monday.

UP NEXT

Wild: Play Friday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

Jets: Play Friday in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

