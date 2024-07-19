CHICAGO — Gabriel Moreno had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run and Ryne Nelson pitched five-plus solid innings, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Nelson (7-6) struck out nine batters and allowed just three hits as Arizona won for the seventh time in 10 games. Reliever Ryan Thompson escaped a bases-load, no-out jam in the eighth inning allowing one run and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth inning for his 14th save.

Christian Walker singled to drive in Moreno and Ketel Marte to cap a three-run third inning off Cubs starter Justin Steele (2-4). Moreno singled in the first run. Randal Grichuk and Corbin Carroll also drove in a run for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks' streak may dictate whether the defending National League champions will be either buyers or sellers at the July 30 trade deadline.

Steele allowed five runs on nine hits before he was pulled after 4 2/3 innings. A strength of Chicago's pitching staff, Steele hadn't allowed more than three runs in a game over his previous nine starts, a stretch that dated to May 22.

A Nico Hoerner double preceded two consecutive walks thrown by Justin Martinez that loaded the Cubs' bases with no outs in the eighth inning. Thompson gave up a sacrifice fly to Ian Happ before getting out of the inning.

Christopher Morel drove in Michael Busch on a single to center field in the sixth inning for the Cubs' other run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: OF Mike Tauchman (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list. He grounded as a pinch-hitter and played two innings in center field. … OF Alexander Canario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. … LHP Jordan Wicks (oblique) was placed on the 60-day injured list. … RHP Jesus Tinoco was called up from Triple-A and threw two scoreless innings.

