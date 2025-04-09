Gabon will hold its first presidential election since the 2023 military coup

DAKAR, Senegal — The oil-rich central African nation of Gabon on Saturday will hold its first presidential election since a 2023 military coup ended a political dynasty which lasted over 50 years.
The interim president, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, led the coup that toppled President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who many Gabonese accused of irresponsible governance.
Bongo was placed in house arrest after the coup but freed a week later due to health concerns. His wife and son were detained and charged with corruption and embezzlement of public funds. Bongo himself was not charged.
Following the coup, soldiers proclaimed Oligui Nguema, the Republican Guard chief and a cousin of Bongo, as president of a transitional committee to lead the country. He promised to ''return power to civilians'' through ''credible elections.''
In March, Oligui Nguema announced he would run in the presidential election. Seven others are running. Election observers from the African Union and European Union will be present on election day, Gabon's foreign ministry has said.
Gabon's parliament in January adopted a new electoral code. The legislation was contentious. It allows military personnel to be candidates in all elections, which hadn't been possible in the past. It also paved the way for Oligui Nguema to run.
Gabon's new constitution, adopted in a referendum in November, sets the presidential term at seven years, renewable once.
Oligui Nguema's main challenger is Bongo's former prime minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze. He has promised to reorganize public finances, create jobs for young people and ''end the umbilical cord'' with former colonial ruler France.