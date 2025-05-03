Gabon swears in former military chief as president, signalling return to constitutional order

''Gen Brice Oligui Nguema has raised a lot of hopes among the population, but there is a difference between rhetoric and practice,'' said Serge Loungou, a lecturer in political geography at Omar Bongo University. ''There are 40% of young graduates who are unemployed, the economy is heavily dependent on oil, and there is a lack of infrastructure, including roads to connect the regional provinces, and basic social services, such as improving the supply of clean water to the population.''