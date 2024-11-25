Gable Steveson returns to wrestle at Maturi Pavilion as Gophers shut out Campbell

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, wrestling for the Gophers in a home match for the first time since Feb. 11, 2022, fueled the No. 8 Gophers’ 44-0 victory over Campbell on Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.
The two-time NCAA champion heavyweight, who made his season debut with a technical fall in the Gophers’ 39-0 victory at North Dakota State on Friday, opened Sunday’s match with a 20-4 technical fall over Taye Ghadiali, who was an All-America last year and ranked No. 7 this season. It was Steveson’s 54th consecutive college victory and gave him an 87-2 record in his Gophers career.
The Gophers earned back-to-back shutout victories for the first time since December 1997, when they had four shutouts in a row. The 1997-98 roster included sophomore Brandon Eggum, who is now the team’s coach.
Nine of the Gophers’ 10 victories on Sunday came with bonus points — three technical falls, five major decisions and one forfeit.
At 184 pounds, Max McEnelly improved to 6-0 on the season with a 19-4 technical fall victory over Conor Maslanek. McEnelly has outscored his opponents 126-26 this season.
The Gophers will wrestle at South Dakota State next Sunday. The Jackrabbits are coached by former Gophers standout Damion Hahn, who was a two-time NCAA champion and four-time All-America during his college career.
