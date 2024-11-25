Gable Steveson returns to wrestle at Maturi Pavilion as Gophers shut out Campbell

The two-time NCAA champion heavyweight, who made his season debut with a technical fall in the Gophers’ 39-0 victory at North Dakota State on Friday, opened Sunday’s match with a 20-4 technical fall over Taye Ghadiali, who was an All-America last year and ranked No. 7 this season. It was Steveson’s 54th consecutive college victory and gave him an 87-2 record in his Gophers career.