Two-time NCAA heavyweight champion Gable Steveson made his return to college wrestling in the Gophers’ 39-0 shutout at North Dakota State on Friday night.
Gable Steveson returns to college mat as Gophers blank Bison
He improved to 86-2 in his college career in his first action for the Gophers since March 2022.
The Gophers improved to 22-2 all-time against the Bison, including 20 consecutive victories, their longest active winning streak against one program. They are 11-0 all-time in Fargo, marking the program’s most victories without a loss against one school on the road.
The dual itself was long decided but the exclamation point came in the final matchup of the evening as Steveson, ranked No. 1 across all major publications, took to the mat for the Gophers for the first time in 980 days, since beating Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz 6-2 on March 19, 2022, for his second NCAA title.
Steveson did not show any rust, needing only 1:50 to tech fall Drew Blackburn-Forst 18-3. It was his 53rd consecutive college victory and made him 86-2 in his Gophers career.
Steveson immediately got in on a single and flipped Blackburn-Forst over for four nearfall points. The second takedown resulted in two more nearfall points before Steveson finished him off.
The Gophers have won eight consecutive duals dating back to last season, outscoring opponents 255-51 over that stretch. They return home to face Campbell on Sunday.
about the writer
NEWS SERVICES
