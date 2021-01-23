No. 1 Iowa won the first nine matches to rout the Gophers 35-4 on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion in Big Ten wrestling, but the home team can almost always count on heavyweight Gable Steveson.

The unbeaten junior, ranked No. 1, beat No. 3 Tony Cassioppi 15-6 to improve to 4-0 this season and 54-2 for his career. Steveson only led 5-2 into the third period, but after the Iowa wrestler got an escape, Gable quickly grabbed a leg and got a takedown and that pattern continued until the end of the match.

The Hawkeyes won the first five matches to take a 21-0 lead into the break. Spencer Lee, one of Iowa's three No. 1-ranked wrestlers, pinned Patrick McGee, ranked No. 12, in 1:55 at 125 pounds. Austin DeSanto had a 21-3 technical fall at 133 and at 157, No. 6 Kaleb Young edged No. 5 Brayton Lee 5-4 in overtime.

Iowa's other two top-ranked wrestlers also won easily on major decisions