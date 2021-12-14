More from Star Tribune
Gophers
After two years apart, Ciarrocca, Fleck get right back to work
The Gophers football offensive coordinator is excited about his reunion with coach P.J. Fleck and Minnesota, if a little surprised at how easy it all feels.
Duluth
Grand Marais' Hungry Hippie Tacos adds location in growing Duluth craft district
Hungry Hippie Tacos is expected to open in late March.
Gable Stevesonat WWE
Olympic gold medal wrestler Gable Stevesonwas introduced at a WWE event at the Xcel Energy Center on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn.
Gophers
Gophers-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi game preview: Back at the Barn after huge road win at Michigan
Beating the Wolverines gave Minnesota first-year coach Ben Johnson his fifth win away from home this season, including his third true road-game victory.
More Weather Weirding: Slush and Marginal Severe T-storm Risk Wednesday
Just when you thought you had seen everything, along comes 2021. Heat, drought, and now a very real chance of T-storms in mid-December. Rain late Wednesday will change to wet snow with a little slush over central Minnesota. The metro won't see much snow between now and Christmas, and models suggest colder weather for the last week of the month.