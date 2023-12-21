WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and two assists, Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night to take sole possession of the Central Division lead.

Axel Jonnson-Fjallby and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist and Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 9-9-3.

Patrick Kane and Olli Maatta scored for Detroit, and James Reimer stopped 36 shots. The Red Wings fell to 15-13-4.

Scheifele put it away with 4:48 left with Winnipeg's fifth goal, converting a setup from Vilardi.

Detroit pulled to 4-2 at 8:41 of the third. Kane converted the rebound of a shot from Dylan Larkin from the side of the net.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

Jets: Host Boston on Friday night.

