Gabe Kalscheur became the sixth Gophers men's basketball player to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, sources confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Kalscheur, who averaged 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds this year as a junior, missed the last seven games of the season after suffering a broken finger on his right shooting hand Feb. 16.

The 6-foot-4 former DeLaSalle standout joins Marcus Carr, Jamal Mashburn Jr., Tre Williams, Sam Freeman and Martice Mitchell as players on this season's Gophers roster who have entered the portal.

Carr and Mashburn don't appear to be considering the Gophers, but Kalscheur is leaving his options open to return to his home state program.

Kalscheur was recruited by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson when he starred at the high school they both played for under former coach Dave Thorson.

In two of his last three games, Kalscheur scored in double figures, including 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range and eight rebounds in a Feb. 11 win vs. Purdue at home.

As a freshman, Kalscheur scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from three to lead the Gophers in a win vs. Louisville in the NCAA tournament first round in Des Moines.

In his first two seasons, Kalscheur lead the Gophers in three-pointers made and set the freshman record with 77 three-pointers on 41% shooting in 2018-19.

Kalscheur was the last member of Richard Pitino's high-profile 2018 local recruiting class, which included Daniel Oturu and Jarvis Omersa. Oturu left after his sophomore year to get drafted into the NBA. Omersa opted out earlier this season due to the pandemic.