G20 summit calls for more aid to Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine

The omitted acknowledgment of Israel's distress appeared to run contrary to U.S. President Joe Biden's consistent backing of Israel's right to defend itself. It's something Biden always notes in public, even when speaking about the deprivation of Palestinians. During a meeting with G20 leaders before the declaration was hammered home, Biden expressed his view that Hamas is solely to blame for the war and called on fellow leaders to ''increase the pressure on Hamas'' to accept a cease-fire deal.