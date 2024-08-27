Future of sports streaming market, consumer options under further scrutiny after Venu Sports ruling

"The problem with the media industry is that, with more competition, there may be a drive to push down prices … but because these firms are competing with user-generated content firms, this creates a really difficult dynamic for them to navigate,'' Palomba said. ''How do you create further competition against these firms? By spending more? Getting more celebrities? People continue to be drawn to user-generated content regardless of these tactics. Until this issue is resolved, I believe you'll see further attempts at consolidation and bundling across the media and entertainment sectors.''