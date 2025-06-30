Future of NASCAR's downtown Chicago weekend is unclear going into the third year of contract

CHICAGO — When it comes to NASCAR's upcoming return to downtown Chicago, Julie Giese has a long list of responsibilities. The track president is monitoring an ambitious construction schedule for the street course, to go along with everything else that goes into the busy weekend.
What happens next is going to have to wait.
The future of NASCAR in Chicago is murky going into its third edition on the first weekend in July. The three-year contract between the motorsports organization and the city that was announced in 2022 has two mutual options, and their fate is unclear.
Giese said there have been ''good conversations'' between NASCAR and the city, and there is time to work on the possibilities beyond the event.
''So really right now the focus is on let's execute a really great 2025,'' Giese said. ''We'll continue to have the conversations with the city. But right now, honestly, the more consistent conversations are the planning conversations.''
Messages were left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Mayor Brandon Johnson's office. Johnson's predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, was in charge when the original agreement between NASCAR and the city was finalized.
The Athletic reported on June 18 that NASCAR was nearing an agreement to put a street race in the San Diego area next year. An announcement could come as soon as July.
Asked if she had spoken with NASCAR or anyone in the San Diego area about a Southern California street race, Giese said her focus is on Chicago. She also said she feels there is room for multiple street courses on NASCAR's calendar.