More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Furry friends ease anxieties during blood drive
The U of M held a joint event between PAWS (Pet Away Worry & Stress) and an American Red Cross blood drive inside Coffman Memorial Union on campus in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. More than 250 volunteers signed up to donate blood during a time when donations are low.
Photography
Gallery: Twins take on Athletics
The Twins defeated Oakland 11-3 on Tuesday night, taking the first game of their final regular-season series at Target Field.
Photography
Gallery: No. 1 Wayzata meets No. 3 Champlin Park
Wayzata remained undefeated in its defense of the Class 4A volleyball championship, beating Champlin Park 3-1 on Tuesday.
www.startribune.com
Kids practice at "quarterback school"
Former college quarterback Cleveland McCoy offers training to young quarterbacks all year long.
www.startribune.com
Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visits Minnesota
The prime minister addressed the Somali diaspora. This was the first time a sitting prime minister had visited the state. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community outside of Somalia.